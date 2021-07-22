Four held for taking Rs 20-lakh bank loan using forged papers

A gang of four men were arrested for allegedly availing a car loan of Rs 20 lakh through a bank in West Delhi's Vikaspuri area by using fake and forged documents, police said on Thursday.

Police identified the arrested gang members as Rajeev (32), Azhar Khan (32), Ravi Sharma (27) and Shakti Rawal (32).

The loan was availed in the name of Shakti while Rajeev acted as a mediator. Two among them, Rajeev and Azhar, are found to be previously involved in 12 cases of bank frauds across the city, they said. The Assistant General Manager, Bank of Baroda, West Delhi filed a written complaint at Vikaspuri police station in April this year after their inquiry revealed that all the addresses of offices and residence provided by the accused men were found to be fake, police said.

In his complaint, the bank official alleged that the accused had taken a car loan of Rs 20 lakh from their Vikaspuri branch on the basis of documents which were found to be fake and forged.

A team comprising Sub-Inspector (SI) Vikas Sahu, Head Constable Pawan and Constable Sandeep was formed under the supervision of Vikaspuri Station House Officer, Inspector Mahinder Singh Dahiya, to investigate the case. A senior police officer said, ''The loan was sanctioned by the bank based on income tax returns and other residential and office documents of the borrower. During the course of investigation, we found that the tax invoice and insurance copy submitted by the accused borrower was fake.'' ''During further investigation, it was revealed that accused was not residing at the given address. All the addresses and documents submitted while availing the loan were also fake. The mobile phone were found to be switched off as these numbers were issued on fake IDs,'' the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urvija Goel said the accused had also opened an account with another bank in the name of KVS Automobiles Pvt Ltd at Gautam Budh Nagar to receive the loan amount.

However, it was also found to be bogus as there was no such company or showroom at the given address. After receiving the loan amount, the accused did not purchase any car and instead withdrew all the amount through ATMs or got them transferred in another accounts. ''During further investigation, it was also revealed that a total of 12 cases of such fraud and cheating have been reported by the Bank of Baroda in different police stations of Delhi. On the basis of intelligence and with the help of technical assistance, one of the accused was zeroed down upon and all the four accused were traced and arrested in this case,'' she said. Police said a car worth Rs 30 lakh, Rs. 2.5 lakh cash, three I-phones, a laptop and copies of forged documents used to avail the loan have been seized from them.

