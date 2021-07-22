Left Menu

Boy, accused of rape, flees from Jharkhand juvenile home

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 22-07-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 20:53 IST
Boy, accused of rape, flees from Jharkhand juvenile home
A boy, accused in a rape case, fled from a juvenile home in Jharkhand's Palamu district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident happened in Medininagar on Wednesday night, a day after three other inmates, all accused of rape and murder, escaped from the home, they said.

The district's Social Welfare Officer Nesta Chauhan said a case has been registered in connection with the two incidents but the boys are yet to be apprehended.

The boy managed to escape on Wednesday night after removing the rods of a window, officials said.

Two other inmates of the home had fled in January but only one of them could be brought back, Chauhan said.

The security arrangement in and around the home has been strengthened, she said, adding that the watchtower would be renovated and a tree in the premises would be cut.

At present, there are 55 inmates at the home. Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan directed for filling up the post of the superintendent, which has been lying vacant for a long.

Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha visited the home to inspect the security arrangement.

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

