France's Macron changes phone, phone number in light of Pegasus case

French President Emmanuel Macron has changed his phone and phone number in light of the Pegasus spyware case, a presidency official said on Thursday, in one of the first concrete actions announced in relation to the scandal.

The official said there was no confirmation Macron's phone had indeed been hacked. "It's just additional security," the official told Reuters.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)