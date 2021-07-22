France's Macron changes phone, phone number in light of Pegasus case
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-07-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 21:47 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron has changed his phone and phone number in light of the Pegasus spyware case, a presidency official said on Thursday, in one of the first concrete actions announced in relation to the scandal.
The official said there was no confirmation Macron's phone had indeed been hacked. "It's just additional security," the official told Reuters.
