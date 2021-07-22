U.S. Democratic senators say FBI failed to investigate tips on Brett Kavanaugh
A group of U.S. Democratic Senators on Thursday said in a statement that newly released materials show the FBI failed to fully investigate sexual misconduct allegations against U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he was nominated to the court in 2018.
