SC seeks time frame from Delhi govt for creating portal for sharing info on inmates

The Supreme Court Thursday directed the Delhi government to apprise it about the time frame within which it would create a portal for providing details about the period of incarceration undergone by inmates in prisons.

A bench headed Chief Justice N V Ramana said the inmates have the right to know the period which they have spent inside jails and this can be provided to them and their counsel through the portal.

Advertisement

It asked Additional Solicitor General Jayant Sud, appearing for the Delhi government, to do the needful at the earliest. At the outset, the bench also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy, said that on July 13, it had directed the Delhi government to furnish details to the court on the next date of hearing about the actual period of sentence undergone by the convict as also the latest policy of about the pre-mature release of the convicts.

“Unfortunately, as usual, today also, a request has been made by the Additional Solicitor General appearing on behalf of the respondent – State for another adjournment to comply with the order dated July 13, 2021,” the bench noted. The top court said that it was adjourning the hearing to July 28 with “with great reluctance” and directed the Delhi government to file an affidavit by the next date “clearly indicating therein the time period within which they are going to create a portal for the knowledge of the inmates as also their counsel the details about the period of incarceration suffered by the inmates in the cases in which they were convicted.” The law officer said that he would write the department concerned. The bench was hearing the appeal of one Mukesh Kumar against an order of July 16, 2007 of the Delhi High Court by which he was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)