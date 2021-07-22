Left Menu

Morocco to sue NGOs behind Pegasus spyware allegations -report

The news outlet quoted the lawyer, Olivier Baratelli, as saying the Moroccan state planned to file suit against Amnesty International and Forbidden Stories. The two groups are part of a consortium of researchers who allege that Pegasus spyware produced by Israeli company NSO Group was used in hacking smartphones belonging to journalists, rights activists and officials in several countries.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-07-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 23:48 IST
Morocco to sue NGOs behind Pegasus spyware allegations -report
  • Country:
  • France

Morocco has instructed a lawyer to file a defamation case in a French court against two civil society groups that alleged Morocco put top French officials on a list of potential targets for electronic surveillance, French news outlet franceinfo reported on Thursday. The news outlet quoted the lawyer, Olivier Baratelli, as saying the Moroccan state planned to file suit against Amnesty International and Forbidden Stories.

The two groups are part of a consortium of researchers who allege that Pegasus spyware produced by Israeli company NSO Group was used in hacking smartphones belonging to journalists, rights activists and officials in several countries. Morocco has rejected the allegations, and NSO has said the allegations are wrong.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India
4
Microsoft announces acquisition of CloudKnox Security

Microsoft announces acquisition of CloudKnox Security

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021