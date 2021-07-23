Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J-K's Baramulla

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Warpora area of Sopore, following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

Advertisement

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces positions, which was retaliated.

Two militants were believed to be trapped inside the cordoned area, the official said, adding that no casualties have been reported so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)