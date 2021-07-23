Left Menu

Spain to donate 7.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses -PM Sanchez

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 23-07-2021 03:36 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 03:36 IST
Spain to donate 7.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses -PM Sanchez
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the country this week will begin to donate 7.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, primarily to Latin America.

Speaking in an interview from Los Angeles with CNN en Español, Sanchez said the vaccines would be distributed through the COVAX vaccine-sharing program throughout the rest of the year. He added that his government has asked Cuba to launch reforms to help its people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India
4
Microsoft announces acquisition of CloudKnox Security

Microsoft announces acquisition of CloudKnox Security

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021