Spain to donate 7.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses -PM Sanchez
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 23-07-2021 03:36 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 03:36 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the country this week will begin to donate 7.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, primarily to Latin America.
Speaking in an interview from Los Angeles with CNN en Español, Sanchez said the vaccines would be distributed through the COVAX vaccine-sharing program throughout the rest of the year. He added that his government has asked Cuba to launch reforms to help its people.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cuba
- Spain
- Los Angeles
- Pedro Sanchez
- Latin America
- Sanchez
- COVAX
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Spain has hopes of a bright future after Euro 2020 campaign
French people should avoid Spain, Portugal for summer holidays due to COVID risks - minister
Social satire mini-series 'The White Lotus' premieres in Los Angeles
Soccer-PSG sign Spain defender Ramos on free transfer
French people should avoid Spain, Portugal for summer holidays due to COVID risks - minister