UK appoints new ambassador to Myanmar

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-07-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 14:36 IST
Britain appointed a new ambassador to Myanmar on Friday, naming Pete Vowles as the country's new representative.

Vowles has previously worked in government diplomatic and international development roles in Africa and Asia. He takes up his new position in August.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

