Left Menu

SC dismisses Delhi govt's contempt plea against Haryana on water supply

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 15:08 IST
SC dismisses Delhi govt's contempt plea against Haryana on water supply
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Friday dismissed the Delhi government's contempt plea against Haryana alleging violation of a 1996 order on the water supply to the national capital.

A bench headed by Justice L N Rao declined the plea by the AAP government and asked it to negotiate the matter with the Haryana government.

Delhi government has moved the top court with the plea alleging that as per the order of February 29, 1996, Haryana has to keep the Wazirabad water reservoir full and this order is being breached, said senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the city government.

''Please advise your client not to file application after application,'' the bench told Singh and dismissed the contempt plea.

''Contempt is dismissed,'' the bench said and asked the Delhi government to undertake a consultation process with the Haryana to resolve the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021