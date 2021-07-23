SC dismisses Delhi govt's contempt plea against Haryana on water supply
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court Friday dismissed the Delhi government's contempt plea against Haryana alleging violation of a 1996 order on the water supply to the national capital.
A bench headed by Justice L N Rao declined the plea by the AAP government and asked it to negotiate the matter with the Haryana government.
Delhi government has moved the top court with the plea alleging that as per the order of February 29, 1996, Haryana has to keep the Wazirabad water reservoir full and this order is being breached, said senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the city government.
''Please advise your client not to file application after application,'' the bench told Singh and dismissed the contempt plea.
''Contempt is dismissed,'' the bench said and asked the Delhi government to undertake a consultation process with the Haryana to resolve the issue.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- Vikas
- The Supreme Court
- Delhi
- Justice L N Rao
- Wazirabad
- Singh
ALSO READ
Raghav Chadha conducts surprise inspection of underground reservoirs in west, central Delhi
HC issues notice to Delhi govt on plea seeking to distribute food grains, dry ration kits bought under Mukhya Mantri Corona scheme
Crores spent on me, no longer indisciplined and reliant on luck: Vikas Krishan ahead of 3rd Oly appearance
'Delhi Crime' creator Richie Mehta to write and direct series on Bhopal gas tragedy
Delhi riots: SC rejects Facebook India VP’s plea against summons issued by Assembly's panel