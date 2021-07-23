Ajit Pawar speaks with Rajnath Singh over Maha flood situation

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday spoke to Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on the worsening flood situation in the state.

Singh assured the help of defense forces in the rescue and relief operations, a statement by Pawar's office said.

Army and Navy teams have already been deployed in the state. Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Secretary Aseem Gupta has been appointed as the nodal officer for coordination with the Defense Ministry, the statement added.

District guardian ministers and local elected representatives have been asked to stay put in the flood-hit districts till the situation is normal.

Raigad guardian minister Aditi Tatkare, Ratnagiri guardian minister Anil Parab, Sindhudurg guardian minister Uday Samant, Satara guardian minister Balasaheb Patil and all MLAs from these areas have been asked to remain available to participate in and oversee the rescue and relief operations, the release said.

Heavy rains are battering the coastal Konkan and parts of Western Maharashtra for the last two days.

