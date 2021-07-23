Judicial panel to probe Turkish national’s escape from police custody

The Tripura government has constituted a two-member judicial panel to investigate into the escape of an undertrial Turkish national -- arrested on charges on hacking ATMs -- during a check-up at G B Pant hospital here, a minister said on Friday.

The judicial panel, headed by retired high court Judge SC Das, would find out the circumstances under which the prisoner fled the hospital, and submit a report along with their recommendations within three months, state law minister Ratanlal Nath said.

The Turkish national, identified as Hakan Zanburkhan, was arrested from neighbouring West Bengal on November 19.

He managed to escape from the toilet of GB Pant hospital, where he was taken for a routine check-up on July 9.

