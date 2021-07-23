Left Menu

C'garh ACB nabs two education department staffers for bribery

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 23-07-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 22:32 IST
C'garh ACB nabs two education department staffers for bribery
  • Country:
  • India

Two government employees were nabbed on Friday by the Chhattisgarh Anti Corruption Bureau in Raipur and Baloda Bazar, an official said.

Dr NK Agrawal, assistant director of the education department, was held in Raipur and Rathram Banjare, an accountant in the block education office, was nabbed in Baloda Bazar, ACB Superintendentof Police Pankaj Chandra said.

''Agrawal had sought a bribe of Rs 50,000 for changing the grade and designation of a staffer, while Banjare, posted with the block education officer, had demanded Rs 2.35 lakh for releasing GPF, GIS, gratuity and medical claim amounts. Banjare was held while accepting an installment of Rs 15,000,'' the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
3
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021