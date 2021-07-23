C'garh ACB nabs two education department staffers for bribery

Two government employees were nabbed on Friday by the Chhattisgarh Anti Corruption Bureau in Raipur and Baloda Bazar, an official said.

Dr NK Agrawal, assistant director of the education department, was held in Raipur and Rathram Banjare, an accountant in the block education office, was nabbed in Baloda Bazar, ACB Superintendentof Police Pankaj Chandra said.

Advertisement

''Agrawal had sought a bribe of Rs 50,000 for changing the grade and designation of a staffer, while Banjare, posted with the block education officer, had demanded Rs 2.35 lakh for releasing GPF, GIS, gratuity and medical claim amounts. Banjare was held while accepting an installment of Rs 15,000,'' the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)