Nagpur: MPDA Act invoked against history-sheeter bootlegger

A man who has several bootlegging offences against his name was on Friday booked under the stringent MPDA Act by police in Nagpur, an official said.

Milind Dhapodkar, who has been earlier nabbed for mahua liquor smuggling and his vends raided multiple times, was charged under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug Offenders and Dangerous Persons (MPDA) Act, an official said.

