West Bengal could get first woman DGP: Official

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-07-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 23:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal could be on course to get its first woman Director General of Police with the likely appointment of Suman Bala Sahoo, a 1987-batch IPS officer, a senior official said on Friday. Sahoo, who is the DG (Communication) of West Bengal Police, is one of the primary contenders for the post of DGP, he said.

Her name also features in the list containing the names of 11 officers that was sent to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for consideration on the basis of seniority, the official added.

West Bengal DGP Virendra is scheduled to retire on August 31. PTI SCH RBT RBT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

