EXCLUSIVE-Democrats may scrap $20 bln in matching funding in spending bill amid Republican opposition on labor -sources
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-07-2021 01:01 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 01:01 IST
- Country:
- United States
Democrats may scrap plans to create an infrastructure bank in the $1.2 trillion bipartisan spending bill after Republicans opposed a provision intended to lift workers' wages, according to three people familiar with the discussions.
A decision to remove funding for the bank would be aimed at resolving a log jam over U.S. President Joe Biden's top legislative initiative, as lawmakers scramble to finalize key details of the plan ahead of the Senate's typical August recess.
