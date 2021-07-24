Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Democrats may scrap $20 bln in matching funding in spending bill amid Republican opposition on labor -sources

  • Country:
  • United States

Democrats may scrap plans to create an infrastructure bank in the $1.2 trillion bipartisan spending bill after Republicans opposed a provision intended to lift workers' wages, according to three people familiar with the discussions.

A decision to remove funding for the bank would be aimed at resolving a log jam over U.S. President Joe Biden's top legislative initiative, as lawmakers scramble to finalize key details of the plan ahead of the Senate's typical August recess.

