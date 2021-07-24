Florida firefighters end their search for remains from Miami-area condo collapse

The Miami-Dade County fire and rescue department on Friday declared an end to its search for more human remains in the rubble of a condominium complex that collapsed on June 24, killing at least 97 people.

Authorities said one victim was still believed to be unaccounted for. The Miami-Dade Police Department will continue to search what is left of the debris pile for remains and personal effects, officials said in a statement.

