Olympics-Shooting-China's Yang wins first gold medal of Tokyo Olympics

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-07-2021 07:55 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 07:55 IST
China's Yang Qian won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics in the women's 10-meter rifle competition on Saturday.

The silver went to Russian shooter Anastasiia Galashina and the bronze medal went to Switzerland's Nina Christen.

