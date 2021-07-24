Left Menu

2 arrested on Saturday for shooting trader dead over a monetary dispute

PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 24-07-2021 11:23 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 11:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly shooting a trader dead over a money-related dispute in the Chandausi Kotwali police station area of the district, police said on Saturday.

Abhishek Agarwal (35) was called out of the house in Vikas Nagar locality under the Chandausi police station area on Friday night and killed. His mother alleged that the killer were those who had lent money to her son on interest.

Prima facie the killing appears to be an outcome of a money-related dispute, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Misra said.

Two brothers, Naveen Bharti and Praveen Bharti, have been arrested and the weapon used in the crime has been seized, the SP said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Asha Aggarwal, the mother of the deceased, has alleged that her son had taken Rs 2.70 lakh from the accused 10 years ago and had paid an interest of Rs. 25 lakhs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

