Prez congratulates Mirabai Chanu for winning silver medal in weightlifting in Tokyo Olympics
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 12:50 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind Saturday congratulated Mirabai Chanu for winning a silver medal in weightlifting in the Tokyo Olympics.
Chanu, 26, ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching the silver medal in the 49 kg category to open the country's account in Tokyo on Saturday.
"Heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu for starting the medal tally for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning silver medal in weightlifting," Kovind tweeted.
