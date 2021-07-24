Left Menu

President Kovind calls Maha Governor to express his concern over loss of life due to heavy rains, floods

President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday called on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and expressed his concern over the loss of life and property in the state due to rains and floods.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 12:54 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Governor apprised him about rescue and relief works undertaken to mitigate people's plight.

"President Ram Nath Kovind called Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and expressed his concern over the loss of life and property in the state due to rains and floods. The Governor apprised him about rescue and relief works undertaken to mitigate people's plight," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan. A total of 44 bodies have been recovered from the debris of the Mahad landslide, and the 35 people who were injured are under the treatment.

Maharashtra Minister of Relief and Rehabilitation, Vijay Wadettiwar informed that 136 accidental deaths have been reported in Maharashtra till last evening due to rain and other monsoon-related incidents. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced ex-gratia of 5 lakh each for the kin of those who lost their lives in the landslides caused by torrential rainfall in various parts of the state.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the state will also incur the costs of treatment for those injured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

