Save Lakshadweep forum activists to stage protest against Praful Patel on July 26

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 24-07-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 19:09 IST
The 'Save Lakshadweep forum' in Kerala on Saturday said it will organise a protest in front of the Reserve Bank here on July 26, when the islands administrator Praful Khoda Patel will reach the city on his way to the archipelago.

Leaders from almost all political parties including the CPI(M), CPI, Congress, NCP and various organisations will take part in the protest, coordinator of 'Save Lakshadweep, Kerala Janakeeya Kootayma', T A Mujeeb Rahman said.

The residents of the islands are seeking repeal of the proposed Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation (LDAR), the Lakshadweep Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Regulation (PASA or the Goonda Act), and the Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation (LAPR).

Expressing solidarity with the people of Lakshadweep, the Kerala Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution demanding the recall of Patel and requesting the Centre's immediate intervention to protect the lives and livelihood of the islanders.

The forum said Justice P K Shamsudeen will inaugurate the protest and Congress MP Hibi Eden, NCP state chief P C Chacko, and other political leaders will participate.

An archipelago located in the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep has been witnessing protests by locals over the recent actions and administrative reforms being implemented by Patel.

