Left Menu

Two-and-a-half-year-old girl raped in Himachal; minor apprehended

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 24-07-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 20:11 IST
Two-and-a-half-year-old girl raped in Himachal; minor apprehended
  • Country:
  • India

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a boy here, police said.

Shimla Superintendent of Police Mohit Chawla said the accused school boy has been apprehended.

A case was registered under IPC section 376 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following a complaint by the victim’s mother, he said.

“The boy will be sent to an observation home according to the rules of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015,” he said.

The victim's mother told police that the boy had taken the girl child to the fields under the pretext of playing with her. He then raped the girl.

The child’s mother rushed to the fields on listening her daughter's cry, police said, adding that the accused fled from the spot.

PTI DJI SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
3
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
4
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021