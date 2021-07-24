Left Menu

Palghar man accused of murder in 2019 held from UP village

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 24-07-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 20:15 IST
Palghar man accused of murder in 2019 held from UP village
  • Country:
  • India

A man who was on the run after allegedly committing a murder in 2019 was held by the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police here from a village in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.

MBVV Crime Branch Unit III Senior Inspector Pramod Bhadak said Kartik Pradip Singh (23) from Nalasopara was absconding after being part of a group that strangled a woman under Tulinj police station limits on March 1 in 2019.

''While five people were arrested earlier for the crime, Singh was held from Pratappur in Chandeli in UP on Friday. He has been remanded in police custody till July 29,'' Bhadak informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
3
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
4
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021