Senior IPS officer Nasir Kamal appointed Bureau of Civil Aviation Security DG
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 21:07 IST
Senior IPS officer Nasir Kamal has been appointed the Director General of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), according to a Personnel Ministry order issued Saturday.
Kamal is a 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Kamal's appointment to the post of Director General in BCAS for a tenure up to his superannuation on July 31, 2022, the order said.
