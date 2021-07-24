Senior IPS officer Nasir Kamal appointed Bureau of Civil Aviation Security DG

Senior IPS officer Nasir Kamal has been appointed the Director General of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), according to a Personnel Ministry order issued Saturday.

Kamal is a 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Kamal's appointment to the post of Director General in BCAS for a tenure up to his superannuation on July 31, 2022, the order said.

