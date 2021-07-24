Left Menu

Odisha: Tribal woman beheaded over suspicion of witchcraft

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 24-07-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 21:10 IST
Odisha: Tribal woman beheaded over suspicion of witchcraft
  • Country:
  • India

A tribal woman was beheaded in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district over suspicion of practicing witchcraft, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Purunapani village in the Bangriposhi police station area, they said.

Police seized the skeleton and skull of the woman, Kuni Jerai (55), on Friday, said inspector-in-charge Sanjay Kumar Parida.

Jamira Singh (30), the accused, was arrested and sent to judicial custody after being produced at the court on Saturday, police said.

Singh suspected that his son died because of Jerai's witchcraft, they said.

He beheaded the woman with an axe and threw the body at a place near the village on July 9, police said.

Jerai's family filed a missing report, following which police began an investigation.

Police said they have seized the murder weapon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
3
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
4
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021