Woman buried alive as house collapse in Odisha's Kendrapara, 3 injured

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 24-07-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 21:36 IST
A 42-year-old woman was buried alive and three others were critically injured as the wall of their mud house collapsed due to incessant rain in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said Saturday.

The incident happened at Narendrapur village in the Aul police station area on Friday night, they said.

Nirupama Mohanty, who used to work as a cook at the village anganwadi center, died on the spot as a heap of soil caved in while she was sleeping, police said.

Three other family members sustained critical injuries, they said.

A relief of Rs 10,000 was given to the family, besides assistance to rebuild the house, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

