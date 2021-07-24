EDMC kicks off month-long anti-dengue campaign

A month-long campaign to raise awareness on the prevention of dengue was started in east Delhi by the area's mayor on Saturday.

Over 40 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital this year.

Mayor of East Delhi Shyam Sunder Aggarwal kicked off the 'Anti-dengue Month' campaign from West Azad Nagar in east Delhi, an official said.

Vector-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya are posing a big challenge before the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. People are being made aware of these diseases and all efforts are being made for prevention of their prevention by the public health department of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), he said.

Apart from this, door-to-door work is also being done by DBC (Dengue Breeding Checking) workers to check to breed of mosquito larvae, the mayor said.

He appealed to the people to be a part of the campaign in preventing the spread of dengue.

Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water, while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

