TRS MP sentenced to 6 months imprisonment

A local court on Saturday sentenced TRS MP from Mahabubabad in Telangana, Maloth Kavitha, to six months imprisonment on charges of bribing voters during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The court for trial of cases related to MPs/MLAs here also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on her.

She is the second accused in the case.

The case, which relates to a party worker distributing money, seeking votes in her favour, was registered with Burgampahad police in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district following a complaint by election officials, police said.

Kavitha told PTI that she was granted bail and that she would appeal in the high court on the matter.

