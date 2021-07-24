Maha floods: Over 75,000 people shifted in Kolhapur so far; seven dead
Seven persons have died in rain-related incidents in Western Maharashtra's Kolhapur district so far while more than 75,000 people have been shifted to safer places, a state minister said on Saturday.
As many as six teams of the NDRF and a column of the Army carried out rescue operations in the flood-hit areas, said district guardian minister Satej Patil.
As the intensity of rains has decreased, the water level of the Panchganga river at the Rajaram weir near Kolhapur city further dipped to 53.10 feet by 9 pm, said an official.
The vehicular traffic on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, however, remained closed as a stretch near Shiroli village in the district was under water.
Talking about the evacuation, Patil told reporters that 67,111 people from flood-affected areas chose to go to their relatives' places, while over 8,000 were shifted to government shelters.
