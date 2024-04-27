"100 per cent confident about Adhavrao Patil's victory from Shirur constituency": NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil

Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said on Saturday that his party colleague Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil will comprehensively register victory from the Shirur Lok Sabha seat in the ongoing General elections. Patil, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pune after meeting with an accident at his home said that he will soon start campaigning for Lok Sabha polls.

"After I slipped at my home my legs got injured and I had a fracture. I have been recovering well for the last 15 days, my treatment is still on, but as soon I get better I will go to my constituency to meet people for election campaigning and will seek votes for Shivajirao Adhavrao Patil. I am 100 per cent confident that he will win the seat. Some people who met me in the hospital have convinced me to work for the NCP candidate," Patil told ANI. Patil who suffered the injury in the accident at his home in Pune in March this year had later undergone surgery on his leg.

Once considered a loyalist of Sharad Pawar before the split in the NCP, Patil served as Maharashtra Home Minister in 2021 after Anil Deshmukh resigned from the position due to graft charges. From the Shirur Lok Sabha seat, Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil will contest against NCP (Sharad Chandra Pawar) candidate and sitting MP Amol Kolhe.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Kolhe defeated Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil with a margin of 58,483 votes. Patil had contested on the Shiv Sena ticket. Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil is a three-time (2004-2019) Lok Sabha MP from Shirur constituency.

Polling in Maharashtra is being held in five phases--from April 19 to May 20. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

