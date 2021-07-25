Left Menu

Olympics-Shooting-Russian Batsarashkina wins women's 10 metre pistol gold

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-07-2021 08:18 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 08:18 IST
Olympics-Shooting-Russian Batsarashkina wins women's 10 metre pistol gold
Russian Vitalina Batsarashkina won the gold medal in women's 10-metre pistol event at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Bulgarian Antoaneta Kostadinova won the silver at the Asaka Shooting Range while the bronze went to Jiang Ranxin of China.

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

