Olympics-Shooting-Russian Batsarashkina wins women's 10 metre pistol gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-07-2021 08:18 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 08:18 IST
Russian Vitalina Batsarashkina won the gold medal in women's 10-metre pistol event at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
Bulgarian Antoaneta Kostadinova won the silver at the Asaka Shooting Range while the bronze went to Jiang Ranxin of China.
