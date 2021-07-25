Olympics-Swimming-Australia win gold, set world record in women's 4x100 freestyle relay
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-07-2021 08:31 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 08:31 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Australia won the gold medal in the women's 4x100 freestyle relay at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday in a world record time of 3:29.69.
Canada won silver in 3:32.78 and the bronze went to the United States in 3:32.81.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Canada
- Olympics
- Australia
- Tokyo
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Canada judge won't allow Huawei exec to submit new evidence
Rugby-Hat-tricks for Radwan and Blamire as England hammer Canada 70-14
Rugby-Hat-tricks for Radwan and Blamire as England hammer Canada 70-14
Canada orders rail restrictions to reduce wildfire risk
Muttahida Qaumi Movement stages protest in Canada against Imran Khan, Pak Army