3 electrocuted in UP village

PTI | Firozabad(Up) | Updated: 25-07-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 16:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three persons were electrocuted and six injured after coming in contact with high-tension wires in a village here on Sunday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mukesh Mishra said the incident took place when a borewell pipe was being installed in a village that falls under the Nagla Singhi police station.

The switch of the power feeder was on and as the pipe came in contact with the overhead high-tension electricity wires, nine persons received electric shock.

They were rushed to a hospital where Mahraj Singh (32), Keshav Singh (28) and Ramvrij (22) were declared dead, police said, adding their bodies were sent for postmortem.

The rest of the six injured persons have been sent to Agra for treatment, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

