LBP reservoir level touches 100 feet

PTI | Erode | Updated: 25-07-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 17:56 IST
The water level at the Lower Bhavani Project Reservoir touched the 100 feet mark on Sunday against the full level of 105 feet, PWD officials said.

They said the inflow was 5650 cusecs, of which 3,000 cusecs were discharged into the Bhavani river, they said.

The storage position is 28.76 TMC feet as against the full capacity of 32.80 TMC feet.

At 5 PM, the inflow had decreased to 5344 cusecs, but the level stood at 100 feet.

The officials also said if the inflow increases further they may release all the surplus water into the Bhavani River.

Already a flood alert has been given to people living on either sides of the river and they have been advised to go to safer places as all surplus water flowing into the dam may be discharged, the officials said.

