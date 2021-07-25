Mumbai: NCB seizes charas, mephedrone and Rs 17.5 lakh cash; arrests three men

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested three persons from suburban Jogeshwari here and seized from them over one kilogram charas, some quantity of mephedrone drug and cash of more than Rs 17 lakh, an official said on Sunday. The action was taken as part of a special operation, he said. ''On the basis of a tip-off, an NCB team kept a vigil at Jogeshwari and intercepted three persons, identified as Sameer Mukhtar Sayyed alias Sam Langda, Zakir Sayyed alias Zakir Takla alias Zakir Chikna and Ahmed Shamsuddin Shaikh, from different locations during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Zakir tried to flee by jumping from the first floor of a structure, but was caught by the officers who chased him,'' the official said. ''The NCB seized charas weighing 1.2 kg, mephedrone in intermediate quantity and Rs 17.5 lakh cash from them,'' he added. According to him, Sam Langda, who is a specially-abled person, is a notorious drug peddler. He was wanted by the NCB as it had received several complaints from the local residents of Jogeshwari regarding his drug trade, in which he had also roped in children. Zakir Takla is also a notorious criminal, who was wanted by the anti-drugs agency for his drugs business, the NCB official said.

