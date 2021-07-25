Left Menu

48-year-old teacher arrested for trying to molest minor girl in Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 25-07-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 20:02 IST
A 48-year-old teacher has been arrested for allegedly trying to molest an 11-year-old girl here, police said Sunday. They said the alleged incident took place in an area under the Barsana police station of Mathura on July 15, but the girl disclosed it to her parents a few days later.

An FIR was filed Saturday based on a complaint by her father under section 354 (outraging a woman's modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

''The tutor, 48-year-old Netram, who tried to molest the 11-year old-girl in the absence of her family members over a week ago has been arrested,'' Barsana Inspector Azad Pal Singh said.

He was nabbed within hours of the filing of the FIR, the police officer said The accused has been sent to jail after a medical examination, they said.

