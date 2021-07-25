Gujarat: 70-year-old man, two sons drown in lake

A 70-year-old man and his two sons drowned in a lake in Una taluka of Gujarat's Gir Somnath district on Sunday, police said.

Bhopabhai Galchar, a resident of Mota Desar village, accidentally fell into the lake when he was standing on its edge while grazing sheep and goats, and his sons Palabhai (45) and Bhimabhai (34) jumped in to save him, an Una police station official said.

''All three died though passersby trying to save them. The bodies were fished out by the fire brigade. A case of accidental death has been registered,'' the official added.

