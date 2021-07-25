Army jawan drowns in pond in UP

An Army jawan on Sunday drowned in a pond at his native village under Shergarh police station area here, police said.

The deceased, Anil Kumar Gangwar (45), had come home on leave, they said.

Advertisement

Superintendent of Police (rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said the jawan was taken to a private hospital from where he was referred to the military hospital, where he was declared dead.

Gangwar was on leave since July 13, the officer added.

PTI CORR NAV SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)