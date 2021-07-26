Tunisian parliament freeze to last 30 days, presidency says
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 26-07-2021 04:20 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 04:20 IST
- Country:
- Tunisia
Tunisia's presidency said on Sunday that the order to freeze the activities of the country's parliament, announced earlier in the evening, would last for 30 days.
Advertisement
Also Read: Tunisia approves economic recovery and foreign exchange law
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tunisia
Advertisement