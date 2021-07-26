Left Menu

UP: 3 held for abduction, gangrape of 15-yr-old girl

Three people were arrested for the alleged abduction and gangrape of 15-year-old girl, police said on Monday.The incident took place on Sunday and the accused -- Shiva, Vishal and Ankit have been booked under the POCSO act.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Dehradun | Updated: 26-07-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 12:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were arrested for the alleged abduction and gangrape of 15-year-old girl, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday and the accused -- Shiva, Vishal and Ankit – have been booked under the POCSO act. The accused and the victim belong to the same village, police said.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, the trio abducted the girl from the village and took her to a hotel in Roorkee in the neighbouring state of Uttarakhand. After raping the girl, they left her on the highway.

