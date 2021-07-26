Left Menu

2 men feared drowned in Ganga

PTI | Fatehpur(Up) | Updated: 26-07-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 14:48 IST
Two men were feared drowned in Ganga at Adampur ghat while bathing in the river on Monday, police said.

Nitesh (23) and Sanjay (26), residents of Kimidiapur village, went to the ghat on the first Monday of the holy month of Shravan and accidentally slipped into deep water, Circle Officer (city) Sanjay Singh said.

A case was registered in this regard at Malvan police station.

Efforts were on to find them, the CO said, adding that the search team initially faced some difficulty in the fast-flowing water.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

