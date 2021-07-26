Left Menu

Philippines' Duterte says long way to go in fight against drugs

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 26-07-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 14:55 IST
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday the country's battle against illegal drugs remained unfinished business, in comments made in his final State of the Nation address before he ends his single six-year term next year.

"While we have made strides in ending rebellion and insurgency in various parts of the country, we still have long way in our fight against the proliferation of drugs," Duterte said, referring to the bloody war on drugs he has presided over that is being investigated by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

