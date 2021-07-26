Left Menu

Karnataka Speaker Kageri meets Governor Gehlot

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-07-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 16:13 IST
In the midst of the political turmoil in Karnataka following the resignation of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Monday called on Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

According to a statement from the Speaker's office, Kageri explained to the Governor about various programmes organised by his secretariat in the past two years ever since he took over as the speaker.

''In these two years, discussions on 'one nation, one election', 'Indian Constitution' and 'Declining ethics and morality in parliamentary proceedings' were organised,'' the Speaker told Gehlot.

In response, Gehlot appreciated the measures taken by Kageri, the statement read.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

