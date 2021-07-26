Man electrocuted in garage in Ambernath

An employee of a motor garage died of electric shock in Chinchpada area of Ambernath in Thane district, police said on Monday.

Jagdish Chowdhari (38) was engaged in cleaning work at the garage on Sunday night when he was electrocuted, an official said, adding that an accidental death case had been registered as of now at Ambernath police station.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)