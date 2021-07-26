Himanta speaks to Mizoram CM amid violence at inter-state border

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke to his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga on Monday over the ongoing violence at the border between the two Northeastern states and proposed a visit to Aizawl to hammer out the differences.

The two chief minister were engaged in a face-off on Twitter as they complained to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had held a meeting on the border disputes between the Northeastern states at Shillong on Saturday.

Advertisement

''I have just spoken to Hon’ble Chief Minister @ZoramthangaCM ji. I have reiterated that Assam will maintain status quo and peace between the borders of our state. I have expressed my willingness to visit Aizawl and disscuss these issues if need be,'' Sarma tweeted.

The Assam Police claimed that at least half a dozen of its personnel were injured in Cachar district in stone pelting by miscreants from Mizoram during the day.

Locals on the Assam side alleged that miscreants in hundreds, armed with sticks, rods and even rifles, attacked personnel of the Assam Police at Lailapur and damaged several vehicles, including those belonging to the office of the Deputy Commissioner.

Some of them claimed that the miscreants fired at Assam Police personnel, but this could not be verified immediately as calls made to several police officers remained unanswered.

''It's unfortunate that large number of miscreants from Mizoram are indulging in stone pelting and such forms of attack at Assam Government Officials, stationed at Lailapur to protect Assam's land from encroachment,'' the Assam Police tweeted.

''We strongly condemn these acts of vandalism and reiterate our resolve to protect Assam’s boundary,'' it added.

Sources claimed that around six policemen were injured in the stone pelting incident.

Meanwhile, the Mizoram Police said that eight farmers' huts were set ablaze by unidentified miscreants in the Kolasib district near the Assam border on Sunday night.

Mizoram Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Northern Range), Lalbiakthanga Khiangte, told PTI that the incident happened near Aitlang stream in the trouble-torn area around 11.30 pm.

He said these belonged to farmers from Vairengte, the nearest border village from Assam.

Complaints have been lodged by owners of the huts at Vairengte police station and investigation is underway, Khiangte said.

The situation along the Mizoram-Assam border has been on the boil since June-end when Assam Police allegedly took control over an area known as 'Aitlang hnar' about 5 km from Vairengte, accusing the neighbouring state of encroaching on its territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)