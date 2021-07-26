Left Menu

Maha: Three held from UP for killing woman during robbery in Thane district

Suman Verma was found murdered at her residence on July 21 with gold ornaments worth Rs 35,800 missing.The crime branch identified and traced the accused to Ballia and arrested them, a senior official told reporters.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-07-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 19:41 IST
Maha: Three held from UP for killing woman during robbery in Thane district
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons, including a woman, were arrested from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly killing a woman and robbing her gold ornaments in Bhayander in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, police said on Monday. Suman Verma was found murdered at her residence on July 21 with gold ornaments worth Rs 35,800 missing.

The crime branch identified and traced the accused to Ballia and arrested them, a senior official told reporters. He said the accused trio, identified as Sonu Chouhan, Sudhirkumar Tulsi Chouhan, and Munni Kuldip Chouhan, knew the victim.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global
4
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021