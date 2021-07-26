Maha: Three held from UP for killing woman during robbery in Thane district

Three persons, including a woman, were arrested from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly killing a woman and robbing her gold ornaments in Bhayander in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, police said on Monday. Suman Verma was found murdered at her residence on July 21 with gold ornaments worth Rs 35,800 missing.

The crime branch identified and traced the accused to Ballia and arrested them, a senior official told reporters. He said the accused trio, identified as Sonu Chouhan, Sudhirkumar Tulsi Chouhan, and Munni Kuldip Chouhan, knew the victim.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)