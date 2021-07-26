Left Menu

Modern Educational Technology Lab launched at NIETT

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 26-07-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 19:42 IST
Modern Educational Technology Lab launched at NIETT
  • Country:
  • India

Kochi, Jul 26 (PTI)A modern Educational Technology Lab was launched at the Naval Institute of Educational and Training Technology (NIETT) here as part of its ongoing golden jubilee year celebrations.

The NIETT completed 50 years in its service to the nation on April 25, 2021.

''As part of ongoing Golden Jubilee Year celebrations, on July 26, 2021, Vice Admiral A K Chawla, PVSM, AVSM, NM, VSM, ADC Flag Officer Commanding-in- Chief, Southern Naval Command inaugurated a modern Educational Technology Lab at NIETT, equipped with Immersive technologies headsets and 3D training aids/gadgets,'' a Defence release said.

NIETT is the Indian Navy's premier Institute for 'Training the Trainer' and the first Indian Navy training unit to receive the ISO certification in August 1998.

During the event, the Vice Admiral also released the eighth edition of 'Learning Lounge' - the biennial training journal of NIETT.

The Learning Lounge highlights emerging trends in training technologies and educates trainers to create, develop and effectively utilise the dynamic learning environment.

The Institute trains officers and sailors of all branches of the Indian Navy, who undertake Instructional duties,the release said adding that NIETT also trains officers from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard and Friendly Foreign Countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global
4
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021