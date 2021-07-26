Left Menu

BJP, Sena in war of words in Aurangabad over vaccination centres, assault

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 26-07-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 19:50 IST
The BJP and Shiv Sena traded charges in Aurangabad on Monday after the former said its OBC cell chief was abducted and beaten up.

BJP functionaries submitted an application at Jawahar police station alleging that its city OBC cell chief Govind Kendre was kidnapped from near a health centre and taken to the office of a Sena functionary where some seven to eight people from the ruling party beat him up.

A Jawahar police station official said an application has been received from the BJP but no case has been filed so far.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLC Ambadas Danve accused local BJP workers of indulging in irregularities at vaccination centres and said some of his partymen had gone to one such centre after getting a complaint about tokens for jabs being cornered by BJP workers. BJP city president Sanjay Kanekar said his party had started vaccination centres to help people and the Sena was feeling uneasy about it and was trying to place hurdles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

