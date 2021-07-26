Left Menu

Haryana police crack kidnapping case in 90 minutes; arrest 8 people

The three were kept in an old house in Azad Nagar, he said.Then the abductors made a ransom call demanding Rs 50 lakh, the spokesperson said and added that further investigation is underway and a serach is on to apprehend Surendra.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-07-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 20:31 IST
Haryana police crack kidnapping case in 90 minutes; arrest 8 people
  • Country:
  • India

Three people, allegedly abducted from Haryana's Hisar district, were rescued within 90 minutes of a case being lodged and eight persons have been arrested, police said on Monday.

Sandeep, Baljit and Mohit from Haryana and Sonu, Chotu, Sandeep, Sohanlal and Sonu of Lakhimpur in Uttar Pradesh have been arrested, a police spokesperson said here.

The incident came to light when a relative of one of the victims filed a complaint with the Agroha police station in Hisar, stating that his brother-in-law had been abducted and the perpetrators were demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh for his release. ''Acting swiftly, police formed special teams which investigated all angles and cracked the case in just one and half hours,'' the spokesperson said.

He said that preliminary investigation revealed that Baljit and Surendra alias Sindar, had been planning for several days to kidnap Mahendra for ransom. They first kidnapped Mahendra on the pretext of showing him a car and came to Azad Nagar in Hisar, the spokesperson said, adding that according to their plan, four kidnappers called Mahendra's brother Mittu and Vinod to Hisar. The three were kept in an old house in Azad Nagar, he said.

''Then the abductors made a ransom call demanding Rs 50 lakh,'' the spokesperson said and added that further investigation is underway and a serach is on to apprehend Surendra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global
4
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021